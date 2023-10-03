International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,009,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,752,009 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Carrier Global by 5,728.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,659,000 after buying an additional 6,544,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $54.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

