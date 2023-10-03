International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. International Business Machines has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 17,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.