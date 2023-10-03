Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Short Interest Down 12.5% in September

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 639,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 55,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.79, for a total transaction of $3,251,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $119,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,729 shares of company stock valued at $6,359,174. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $52.49 on Tuesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $67.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.40. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $110.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.