Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stake Trimmed by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 61.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $294.98 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $303.10 and a 200-day moving average of $302.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

