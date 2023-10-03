Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,410,371,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1,381.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKB opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $57.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.68. The company has a market capitalization of $221.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26.

About Invesco Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

