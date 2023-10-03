Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.04. The stock has a market cap of $207.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $73.35 and a 12 month high of $92.03.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.3234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.