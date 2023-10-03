iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $429.25 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.75.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

