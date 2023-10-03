iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $429.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $332.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.75.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

