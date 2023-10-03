iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $234.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

