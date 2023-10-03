iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 175,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.86 and a one year high of $111.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

