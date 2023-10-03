JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $33.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

FROG opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.60. JFrog has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 26.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. On average, analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,399 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $68,803.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,175.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 2,399 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $68,803.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at $567,175.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,013 shares of company stock worth $13,911,880 in the last ninety days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,181,000 after buying an additional 1,047,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 899,673 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in JFrog by 695.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,143,000 after buying an additional 856,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JFrog by 1,108.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 738,078 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JFrog by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,248,000 after buying an additional 617,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

