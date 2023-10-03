JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $33.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FROG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

JFrog stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. JFrog has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.60.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $1,391,851.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,335,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,917,796.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $925,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,089,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,564,582.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $1,391,851.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,335,018 shares in the company, valued at $161,917,796.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 484,013 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,880. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

