Jmac Enterprises LLC Acquires Shares of 1,816 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,816 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $677,000. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in Visa by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Visa by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 371,379 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 30,849 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,257 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE V opened at $231.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $250.06.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Visa
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Quality Stocks On Track for Significant Dividend Increases
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.