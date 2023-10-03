Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Sells 214 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.5% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $306.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.76. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $789.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.34.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,069. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

