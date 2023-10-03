JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Receives $167.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $54,391,133,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $143.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

