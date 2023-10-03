Kercheville Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,020 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.1% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,069 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.34.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $306.82 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.42 and its 200 day moving average is $268.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $789.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

