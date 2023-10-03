KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crown Castle in a report released on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.16.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.2 %

CCI stock opened at $90.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $88.77 and a 12-month high of $153.98. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day moving average is $112.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

