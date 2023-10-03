KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,706 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.5 %

GOOGL stock opened at $134.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $139.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

