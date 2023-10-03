Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,683,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,680,162,000 after buying an additional 685,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,047,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,358,912,000 after buying an additional 938,216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,326,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,913,893,000 after buying an additional 1,244,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.23.

Tesla Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $798.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.11. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,315 shares of company stock worth $13,705,755. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

