Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $186.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

