Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Airbnb by 13.4% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $322,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 70.7% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Airbnb by 12.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 1,612.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABNB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,688,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,646 shares in the company, valued at $30,688,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 516,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $71,728,740.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,126,281.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,613,012 shares of company stock worth $229,129,648 in the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.