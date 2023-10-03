LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LCII. CJS Securities downgraded shares of LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,778,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,887,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after acquiring an additional 206,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,836,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,726,000 after purchasing an additional 55,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,001,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $117.55 on Thursday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.50.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.51%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

