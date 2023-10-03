Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lemonade from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lemonade from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,784 shares in the company, valued at $955,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE LMND opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Lemonade has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $797.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.58 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 79.54%. The company’s revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

