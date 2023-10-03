Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $407.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $388.10 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $437.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.