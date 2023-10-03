LVZ Inc. Buys 68 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Members Trust Co bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 31.7% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $432,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.5% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The firm has a market cap of $403.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.66 and its 200 day moving average is $162.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

