Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 75 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,843,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,064,473,000 after buying an additional 2,157,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after buying an additional 510,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,776,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,242,000 after buying an additional 547,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.34 and a 200-day moving average of $151.19. The company has a market capitalization of $342.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

