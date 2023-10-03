Mastercard Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Mastercard has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mastercard to earn $14.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MA opened at $395.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mastercard

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

