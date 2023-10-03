Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 73.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.32.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 121.94% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,735 shares of company stock valued at $446,758 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

