McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $134.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,248 shares of company stock worth $15,024,706. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

