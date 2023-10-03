Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,594 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 180,150 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.6% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,159,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,030,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

