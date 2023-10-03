Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Raised by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,069. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $306.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $789.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.42 and its 200 day moving average is $268.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.