Micron Technology, Inc. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Micron Technology in a report released on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

NASDAQ MU opened at $67.96 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,987 shares in the company, valued at $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 42,667 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,988,823.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,639,539.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,548,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after purchasing an additional 282,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

