Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

MBLY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Stock Up 0.3 %

MBLY stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.38. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,650 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,982. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.