Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 1.0 %

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $62.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $123.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monarch Casino & Resort

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.67, for a total transaction of $1,647,015.68. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 961,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,121,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,443. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 214.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 58.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

