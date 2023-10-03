Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 594,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $53.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.57. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $60.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Insider Transactions at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,171,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,164.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total value of $1,952,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,501.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,171,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,356,900. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,145,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,612,000 after buying an additional 450,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,726,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,965,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,516,000 after purchasing an additional 227,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

