National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,155 ($13.96).

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) price target on the stock.

NG stock opened at GBX 949.80 ($11.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of £35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,283.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 993.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,052.08.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

