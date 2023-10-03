National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,155 ($13.96).
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,300 ($15.71) price target on the stock.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
