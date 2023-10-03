Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 619 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,545. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $687.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

