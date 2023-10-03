Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 54,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

