Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in QUALCOMM by 16.5% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.20.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,963 shares of company stock worth $4,054,078 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

