Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

