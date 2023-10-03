Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of VPU opened at $121.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $160.71.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

