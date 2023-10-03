Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 493,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after buying an additional 333,824 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 827.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 155,030 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 522.4% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 139,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 316.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 58,738 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

