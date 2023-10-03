Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $266,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $148.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

