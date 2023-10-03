Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 59,780 Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,780 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braemar Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Richard J. Stockton bought 4,001 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $53,733.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard J. Stockton bought 4,001 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $53,733.43. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton bought 43,980 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $110,829.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 189,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,081.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 51,150 shares of company stock worth $204,998 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $182.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.28.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.36). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $186.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.04%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

