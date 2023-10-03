Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 385.6% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 14,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.0% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

