Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 445 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 7.1% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ASML shares. StockNews.com lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.20.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $582.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $363.15 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $646.30 and a 200-day moving average of $670.86.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.17% and a net margin of 28.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $1.6281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.76%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

