Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.30. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

