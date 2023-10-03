Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $555.24 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The stock has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $569.36 and a 200 day moving average of $528.51.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,951 shares of company stock worth $9,586,587 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

