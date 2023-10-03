Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NWL
Newell Brands Stock Performance
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Newell Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -37.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Newell Brands
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Here’s Why Cloudflare may be the Ultimate Cloud Stock to Own
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 5 Reasons Why Arcos Dorados Is A Perfect Investment for 2024
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Nvidia Stock, Christmas Comes Early If You’re On the Fence
Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.