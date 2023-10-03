Nilsine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 225.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FMB stock opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.43.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.